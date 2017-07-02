× Brian Noonan Show 7/2/17: Escape Artistry and The Music Box 70MM Film Festival

Brian talks escape rooms and puzzle design with experts from Escape Artistry, then learns about 70MM film as The Music Box 70MM Film Festival begins.

To kick off the show, Brian talks to Roger Badesch in the newsroom about his Independence Day themed garb, including an American flag headband that he just can’t stop looking at. Roger discusses his returning role as the Parade Reviewing Stand announcer for the 2017 Skokie 4th of July Parade.

Then, Maren Rosenberg and Melissa Schlesinger from Escape Artistry stop by to discuss their new “escape room” games located in Wicker Park. In addition to The Railcar, which Brian and his producer Cody Gough played a year ago (and talked about on the air), Escape Artistry has added a number of historically themed escape rooms to The Time Gallery.

Buck LePard from The Music Box Theatre joins Brian in-studio to talk about the 2017 70MM Film Festival and explain why 70MM films are a rarity in cinemas these days. He and Brian talk about the history of film and discuss some of the highlights of this year’s film fest, including 2001: A Space Odyssey, Hook, Top Gun, West Side Story, and a very rare print of Disney’s animated classic, Sleeping Beauty.

After a brief story of speed limits in Idaho and a truncated edition of Florida News, Brian welcomes legal expert Karen Conti into the studio to discuss the latest legal news. Karen talks about the legality of President Trump’s most recent Twitter activity, then answers legal questions from listeners.