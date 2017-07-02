× Blackhawks trade Marcus Kruger to Vegas

The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following statement:

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today the team has traded forward Marcus Kruger to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for future considerations.

“We thank Marcus for his many contributions to our team—most notably, two Stanley Cup Championships,” said Blackhawks Senior Vice President and General Manager Stan Bowman. “His work ethic, reliability and strength as a two-way player made him a valuable member of the organization. We wish him the best with Vegas.”

Kruger registered 105 points (33G, 72A) in 398 career games with Chicago spanning seven seasons. The Stockholm, Sweden, native was a member of the Blackhawks’ 2013 and 2015 Stanley Cup championship teams, collecting 16 points (6G, 10A) in 87 career postseason tilts. He was drafted by the Blackhawks in the fifth round (149th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft.