BBQ and grilling legend Steven Raichlen stop by the studio to talk with Dane about the latest in the book and BBQ world. Hear as Steven shares his loves for Chicago as well as transformative travel around the world. Listen as Steven fills us in on early days in his career, unforgettable adventures and his first (very cool) cars!

For more information appearances, books, TV and more, check out www.barbecuebible.com.