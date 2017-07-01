× The Political Round Table, Roanoke Restaurant, and Patti and the crew recreate a scene from “SuperBad” on ‘What’s That From!?’ | Full Show (June 30th)

The Political Round Table of Erik Elk, Dave Lundy, Ken Jakubowski and Aaron Lawlor join us to discuss political issues on both the state and national scale. Then, Ryan Kikkert (Executive Chef) of the amazing Roanoke Restaurant joins us in studio and brings in some eats for the crew. Finally, Patti and the crew recreate a scene from “SuperBad” on the latest episode of ‘What’s That From!?’

Listen to the podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER