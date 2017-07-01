× The Carry Out 6-30-17: “Why deal with a tax increase and a property tax free when you already worked 5 hours?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the state possibly getting close to a budget deal, State Senator Bill Brady replacing Senate Minority Leader Christine Radogno, a judge putting a temporary stay on the sugary drink tax, the Bulls parting ways with Rajon Rondo, the Cubs continuing their road trip in Cincinnati, the White Sox splitting their series against the Yankees before taking on the Rangers this weekend and Annie Lennox getting an email from a radio station that has gone viral.

