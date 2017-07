× Scott Paddock Previews NHRA at Route 66!

Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 Raceway President Scott Paddock joins Dane to share all the excitement coming up in Joliet. Hear about the whole weekend of NHRA action and the additional history making appearance of Drag Racings legends to celebrate the 20th year of racing at Route 66.

For more information and to get tickets that include all the access of a pit pass check out: www.route66raceway.com.