Patrick Sharp returning to Chicago

by Scott King

@ScottKingMedia

It appears after losing one core member in defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson, the Blackhawks will be gaining one in forward Patrick Sharp. Sharp’s return was first reported by NHL.com’s Brian Hedger Friday night.

The winger is reportedly coming back to the Windy City on a team-friendly free agent deal with a one million dollar cap hit according to the Chicago Sun Times’ Mark Lazerus.

It’s likely the Hawks got a deal on the three-time Stanley Cup champion because he missed time with a concussion last season and also had an early 2016-2017 exit due to hip surgery. The forward only put up eight goals in 48 games last year.

The signing is low-risk, high-reward as Sharp has logged many minutes alongside Jonathan Toews and opposite Patrick Kane in the past with the Hawks. Fellow newly-acquired 2015 Stanley Cup champ Brandon Saad should get the first opportunity to play with Toews on the top line, but Sharp could keep the left wing position on the second line warm till another option presents itself.

Sharp will also be a welcome addition to the team’s power play with his past experience on the unit.

