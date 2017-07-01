× It’s official: Patrick Sharp is returning to the Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following statement:

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have agreed to terms with forward Patrick Sharp on a one-year contract that runs through the 2017-18 season.

Sharp, 35, returns to Chicago where he spent 10 seasons with the Blackhawks from 2005 to 2015, winning three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013 and 2015) and totaling 511 points (239G, 272A) in 679 games. Sharp joins Duncan Keith, Patrick Kane, Brent Seabrook and Jonathan Toews as three-time Stanley Cup champions on Chicago’s current roster. His 239 goals are 13th on the Blackhawks all-time scoring list while his point total ranks 16th. He reached the 20-goal plateau seven times with Chicago while pacing the club in goals during four of those seasons. He finished the 2010-11 and 2013-14 seasons with 34 goals which ranked eighth and ninth in the NHL, respectively. Sharp posted 80 points (42G, 38A) in 117 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Chicago and ranks sixth in team history in postseason goals and eighth in points. He tallied a career-best 22 points (11G, 11A) and shared the team lead in goals during the 2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba, native spent the last two seasons with the Dallas Stars where he recorded 73 points (28G, 45A) in 124 games. Overall, Sharp has appeared in 869 career NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers, Blackhawks and Stars. Drafted by Philadelphia in the third round (95th overall) of the 2001 NHL Draft, Sharp has compiled 599 points (277G, 322A) during his 14-year NHL career. He was selected to the 2011 NHL All-Star game where he was named the MVP after notching one goal and two assists.

On the international stage, Sharp won a gold medal with Canada at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and also represented his country in the 2008 and 2012 IIHF World Championships.