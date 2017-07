× Daytona is THE Destination Tonight and ALL Year!

Daytona International Speedway’s Andrew Booth joins Dane to share the excitement of a race weekend there. Hear as Andrew fills us in live as teams and drivers get ready to race and also all the reasons to see, enjoy and experience Daytona year round with museums, driving schools and great racing events happening throughout the calendar. For more information on events, experiences and tickets go to: www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com.