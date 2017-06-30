× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/30/17: Summer Jobs, Visual Branding, & How To Build A Lake

In anticipation of the 4th of July holiday weekend, Steve closed out the week on a high note. He checked in with Andrea Hanis to touch on the way one entrepreneur/restaurateur is trying to combat Chicago’s violence problem, Tom Gimbel refreshed listeners about how to stay active in their job search during the summer, Ross Kimbarovsky explained the importance of unique branding in today’s visual world with crowdSPRING, and Nate Herman told Steve how build custom lakes with Herman Brothers Lake and Land Management.