Video: Weekend Warning – 4th of July

Posted 3:08 PM, June 30, 2017, by , Updated at 03:05PM, June 30, 2017

Violeta Podrumedic gets red, white, and blue for 4th of July. Between the concerts, fireworks, and backyard BBQ’s, traffic is going to be brutal. Traffix Chicago is personalized traffic on demand approved by Team Hochberg at Perl Mortgage. Download it today. just search Traffix Chicago.

Related stories