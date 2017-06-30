Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski attend the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights' 2010 Ripple of Hope Awards dinner honoring George Clooney, Robert Smith and Marc Spilker on November 17, 2010 in New York. AFP Photo / Kimihiro Hoshino (Photo credit should read KIMIHIRO HOSHINO/AFP/Getty Images)
Top Five @ 5 (6/30/17): The Morning Joe, Annie Lenox, Despicable Me 3 and Alec Baldwin
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski attend the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights' 2010 Ripple of Hope Awards dinner honoring George Clooney, Robert Smith and Marc Spilker on November 17, 2010 in New York. AFP Photo / Kimihiro Hoshino (Photo credit should read KIMIHIRO HOSHINO/AFP/Getty Images)
The Top Five@5 for Friday, June 30th, 2017:
The hosts of the Morning Joe and Donald Trump go head to head, an LA radio station extends an offer to Annie Lenox, Despicable Me 3 is in theaters and Alec Baldwin as George Washington as Trump!