× The Opening Bell 6/30/17: 4th of July Brings Celebration & Mosquitoes

What goes up, must come down. This is what the technology stocks in the market are experiencing after Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) told Steve that after the first six month performance, investors are simply looking to see some of those returns. Could this be the focus on the rest of the year? In anticipation for the 4th of July, Steve looked towards the iconic outdoor holiday and how mosquitoes are still a major concern. Steve talked with Joe Conlon (Technical Advisor at the American Mosquito Control Association) about the diseases mosquitoes carry and what people can do to defend themselves from the insects.