The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 6-30-17

We are ending the month of June on a high note! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer talks about the paid sick leave laws that go into effect Saturday in Chicago and Cook County, we reload another busy week in news with Mario Smith and Amara Enyia, the Chicago Tribune’s Tracy Swartz recaps the week in reality TV and we end the show by exploring regional dialects with “How to Speak Midwestern” author Edward McClelland! Have a safe and happy 4th!

