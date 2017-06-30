× The Download Presents The Week That Was: “Budgets and Sugar, and Twitter, oh my!”

Activist and poet Mario Smith and public policy consultant Amara Enyia join Justin to break down all the stories that were making news this week including the continuing budget battle in Springfield, a judge blocking the Cook County soda pop tax, Jimmy Butler giving out his cell phone number during his introductory press conference in Minnesota, Sarah Huckabee Sanders commenting on violence in the city of Chicago, Chicago’s ongoing struggle with gun violence heading into a long, holiday weekend, President Trump tweeting about MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski, the Chicago Cubs visiting The White House, Migos involved in multiple confrontations at the BET Awards and Jay-Z releasing a new record.

