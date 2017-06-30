× Technori Full Show (06/29/17): Sprout Social, Vugo And The Future Of Media

Scott Kitun and Sean Froelich host this week’s episode of Technori and dive into the future of media with Sprout Social and Vugo and recap their most recent Technori Showcase.

Justyn Howard is the founder of Sprout Social, a web application that help companies expand their social media presence. The discussion also turned towards the virtues of Facebook Live video and whether or not it’s a useful tool for marketing or news-making. Sprout Social was voted one of the best places to work by Glassdoor.

James Bellefeuille is the co-founder of Vugo, which puts tv screens in Uber and Lyft vehicles. The system allows both advertisers to reach new audiences as well as create more revenue for drivers. A win-win right? Vugo has also been battling with the City of Chicago to make his service available here.