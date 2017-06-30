× Steve Dale’s Other World | Super Derm Girl

It’s not every day that I am blessed to have a superhero on a podcast. That’s right – there’s Superwoman, Superman and now Super Derm Girl!

With a cape, moisturizer and sun block Renata Block protects the planet.

And that is where we begin our conversation, seriously, how much sun screen to use, and when to use and when we may not need to. But it turns out, it’s mostly a good idea wear sun screen, everywhere but to bed, says Block, who is a board-certified physician assistant in advanced dermatology.

Listen to find out how to keep your skin young and healthy, and all about exfoliation (which is something I never thought I could talk about in public).