Steve Cochran Show 06.30.2017: Getting ready for the 4th

This morning on the Steve Cochran Show, Steve talked to the founding fathers about their plans for the upcoming holiday. Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 Raceway track President Scott Paddock called in to preview the upcoming NHRA Route 66 Nationals. Then, Dr. Kevin Most called in with some firework and picnic tips just in time for the holiday weekend.

Mark and Kip Doyle from Rags of Honor stop by with some delicious cold brews and Dean Richards calls in to talk about his favorite new movies for the weekend. Then, Rich Curtis calls in to tell Steve about this weekend’s Wounded Warrior Games.

Then, Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards Winners Justin Smusz from Benet Academy as and Carly Meyer from Glenbrook North High School joined Steve to tell him about their exciting trip to New York City and talk about their future theatre careers. Last but not least, comedian Tom Cotter stopped by to talk about America’s Got Talent & his upcoming show.