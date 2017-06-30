× Should the government mandate paid sick leave for all employees?

Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer joins Justin to talk about the paid sick leave laws that will go into effect Saturday in Chicago and Cook County, some suburbs opting out of a minimum wage hike and a judge putting Cook County’s penny-per-ounce tax on sweetened beverages on hold at least until July 12.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio