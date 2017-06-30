× Ron Howard talks about becoming a Star Wars director, an archaeologist visits original Tatooine sites in Tunisia, and more

We listen to the first public comments from Ron Howard and Bob Iger in the wake of the big Han Solo director shakeup and continue to break down the latest stories coming from the production. We return to Tatooine with Dr. David West Reynolds, the first Star Wars archaeologist. Dr. Reynolds tells us stories about his rediscovering of the original shooting locations in Tunisia and how you can see his upcoming documentary “Return To Tataouine”. We review the fresh new trailer for the upcoming STAR WARS: FORCES OF DESTINY animated micro-series. And we feature George Lucas vs The Autograph Hounds in our “Outrageous Unthinkable Story of the Week”.