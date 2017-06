× Rex Huppke: The president’s insensitive claims about Chicago and about “Morning Joe”

Chicago Tribune Columnist Rex Huppke joins Amy to discuss the meaning of the president’s and White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ comments towards Chicago gun violence. Then, they debate what President Trump’s tweet, maligning “Morning Joe” Talk Show Hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough tells us about the administration as a whole.