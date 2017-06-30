Karolyn V. Nunnallee, the national president of the Mothers Against Drunk Driving, holds up an ignition interlock device during a MADD news conference at the National Press Club in Washington Wednesday, Dec. 29, 1999. The organization has recommended the installation of the device be required for repeat drunk driving offenders. (AP Photo/Linda Spillers)
Mothers Against Drunk Driving: Ways to prevent 4th of July traffic danger
Amy lost a family member to a drunk driver on July 4th. Mothers Against Drunk Driving Great Lakes Regional Director Doug Scoles provides solutions to prevent dunk driving fatalities.