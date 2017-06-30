× Here’s a list of road projects that will stop if there’s no state budget

CHICAGO — At least $250 million in road projects would come to a halt if Illinois doesn’t have a state budget by midnight Friday, officials said.

If Springfield lawmakers and Gov. Bruce Rauner don’t reach a budget deal by that point, agencies like the Illinois Department of Transportation would be unable to pay their contractors.

“If we don’t have a budget tomorrow night, everything will shut down,” Illinois Department of Transportation spokeswoman Gianna Urgo said Thursday.