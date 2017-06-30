× Dr. Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” takes calls, “Real Estate Expert” David Hochberg, Rep. Sara Feigenholtz, Rep. Batnick, and The Skokie Parade! | Full Show (June 29th)

Dr. Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” takes listener calls and even has a listener update us with Dingman’s revelations! Then, “Real Estate Expert” David Hochberg joins us to take listener calls and give sound advice about saving money. Following the Illinois State budget troubles, Rep. Sara Feigenholtz and Rep. Batnick join us by phone to discuss what has been happening down in Springfield and if we will finally make it to a budgetary decision. Finally, with the Skokie Parade coming up we have parade rep, Alan Gerstner join us by phone to give us info on the upcoming 4th of July Parade!

Listen to the podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER