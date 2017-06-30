A vinyl record player is displayed at Finca Vigia, home of U.S. writer Ernest Hemingway in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, June 15, 2016. The new era of U.S.-Cuban normalization has brought hundreds of thousands of dollars of supplies to Hemingway’s former Havana estate for the construction of a simple but fully functional historic conservation facility for artifacts ranging from books and letters to fishing rods and African animal heads. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)
Deloitte on the resurgence of vinyl through Sony: “It’s not just hipsters”
Sony is beginning to press vinyl records again! Deloitte Technology, Media and Telecommunications Director of Research Duncan Stewart explains the appeal of old, vinyl records to young generations – in spite of convenient digital platforms. That fascination is helping to revive the analogue platform.