× Can we tell what city you live in by listening to your accent?

“How to Speak Midwestern” author Edward McClelland joins Justin for another round of “You Know What I’m Saying with Inspector McClelland.” Do you know what Dyngus Day is? What do you call the narrow space between two buildings? What is a hodag? A fudgie? Will you be able to stump Inspector McClelland?

