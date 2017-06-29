× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/29/17: Driverless Cities, iPhone Anniversary, & Virtual Home Shopping

One day, driverless cars could be moving around the streets of Illinois and the rest of the country, but IIT‘s Marshall Brown looks at the way our surroundings would change as a result of these technological shifts. Steve then checked in on our retirement portfolios with Bill Geiger, Roger Cheng reminded us that the iPhone was released 10 years ago today, and Ilyce Glink shared with Steve the trends of younger home buyers that are buying houses without stepping in them.