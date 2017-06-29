× What can be done to help lower income students finish college?

OneGoal‘s Sarah Berghorst joins Justin to talk about bridging the educational divide, getting students prepared for success after high school, how Illinois is leading the nation in funding inequity, training teachers to help lower income students finish college, the importance of changing the mindset of students so that they can achieve their goals and how OneGoal offers an innovative and proven solution at a low cost to help students succeed in college.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio