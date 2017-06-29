× Über Critic Patrick McDonald: Baby Driver? Baby Boss? We’re confused…

Wendy and Frank are joined in the studio by the one, the only, the Über Critic, Patrick McDonald! They talk about taking inspiration from film and using it in other outlets, the surge of ‘baby movies’, and more. He also shares his reviews for ‘Baby Driver’, ‘The Beguiled’, and ‘The Big Sick’.

