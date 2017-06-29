× The Opening Bell 6/29/17: The Illinois “Special Session” Update

For many, the financial focus has been locally as Illinois looks to find a state budget, but Don Lloyd is always thinking internationally. Steve sat down with Don Lloyd (SVP & Manager of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange, Rate Swaps and Commodity Derivatives) for this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation. Steve then discussed the looming deadline of the special session down in Springfield to come to a conclusion on a finalized budget. Representative Carol Sente discussed the latest updates with only two days left before Illinois enters it’s third year without a state budget.