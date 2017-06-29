× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 6-29-17

We are coming up on a long, holiday weekend so we are going to try to stuff the next two shows with four days of content! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with OneGoal Executive Director Sarah Berghorst about her effort to get low income students to finish college, outgoing Cook County Clerk David Orr discusses his career and why he is choosing not to seek re-election, the hilarious comedian Artie Lange talks about his career, his role on HBO’s “Crashing” and what to expect at his show this weekend at Thalia Hall, the great Chicago band The Kickback talk about their forthcoming new record and their show at Taste of Chicago in support of Passion Pit and and we end the show with The Neo-Futurists as they introduce us to some of the best worst movies of all time.

