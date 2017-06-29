The Carry Out 6-29-17: “You and I both know that the toughest, strongest people are the ones that tweet insults at random cable TV hosts”

Posted 11:57 PM, June 29, 2017, by , Updated at 11:56PM, June 29, 2017

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski attend the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights' 2010 Ripple of Hope Awards dinner honoring George Clooney, Robert Smith and Marc Spilker on November 17, 2010 in New York. AFP Photo / Kimihiro Hoshino (Photo credit should read KIMIHIRO HOSHINO/AFP/Getty Images)

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump tweeting about “Morning Joe” anchor Mika Brzezinski, the travel ban returning tonight, State Senate Minority Leader Christine Radogno announcing her resignation, the deadline approaching for a state budget deal, a judge delaying a ruling in the Cook County sugary tax suit, the Chicago Cubs coming from behind to beat the Nationals, Kris Bryant suffering from an ankle injury, the Sox hoping to salvage a split against the Bronx Bombers, Jimmy Butler being introduced to the Minnesota media and giving out his cell phone number and the iPhone celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

