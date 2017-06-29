× The Carry Out 6-29-17: “You and I both know that the toughest, strongest people are the ones that tweet insults at random cable TV hosts”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump tweeting about “Morning Joe” anchor Mika Brzezinski, the travel ban returning tonight, State Senate Minority Leader Christine Radogno announcing her resignation, the deadline approaching for a state budget deal, a judge delaying a ruling in the Cook County sugary tax suit, the Chicago Cubs coming from behind to beat the Nationals, Kris Bryant suffering from an ankle injury, the Sox hoping to salvage a split against the Bronx Bombers, Jimmy Butler being introduced to the Minnesota media and giving out his cell phone number and the iPhone celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

