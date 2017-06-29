× Roe Conn Full Show (6/29/17): Tom Skilling explains “training thunderstorms,” Fergie Jenkins talks about the first time he knew had good stuff, and more…

The Roe Conn w/Anna Davlantes Full Show (6/29/17): Fox32’s political editor Mike Flannery reacts to Illinois Senate Minority Leader Christine Radogno resigning, VP for Westwood in Dallas- Susan Schmidt talks about the details behind Walgreens’ failed bid to buy Rite-Aid, WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling talks explains what the phenomenom of “training thunderstorms,” Hall of Fame Chicago Cub Fergie Jenkins talks about his first time pitching, the Top Five@5 features Jimmy Butler’s voicemail, Richard Roeper reviews “The Big Sick” and “The Beguiled,” and the Hubbard Inn celebrates the Canarble Wagon a day early.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3370966/3370966_2017-06-29-213206.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

