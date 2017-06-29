× “Regardless of what wins… it’s going to be a deserving show/person” Dan Fienberg on The TCA Nominations

In addition to being a TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print, Dan Fienberg is the Vice President of the Television Critics Association. He shares his thoughts on the nominees in this conversation with Nick Digilio.

They also discuss Fargo, Baby Driver, Twin Peaks, The Gong Show, Big Brother, Glow and TV shows to catch up on.

