President Donald Trump is seen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 19, 2017. A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that most Americans say the federal courts were acting properly when they blocked President Donald Trump’s travel ban from going into effect. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Professor Ben Epstein: Understanding the “watered down version of the watered down version” of the Trump travel ban
DePaul University Political Science Professor Ben Epstein explains what might constitute a visiting traveler as fitting into the working stipulations within the working stipulations. That includes the Supreme Court’s definition of a visitor’s “bona fide relationship” with family or work in the United States.