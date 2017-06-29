× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Sidney Blumenthal on the Political Life of Abraham Lincoln

Abraham Lincoln is the father of the Republican Party, but what would he think about today’s Republican party? And just how politically savvy was our 16th President? Author and Political Strategist Sidney Blumenthal (Senior Advisor to President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton) writes what will be a four-volume set, The Political Life of Abraham Lincoln. Sidney discusses the newly released second volume, covering Lincoln form the years 1848 – 1856. But, Sidney also talks about the current state of political affairs and answers the question, will Hillary Clinton run again in 2020?