Live from Studio 435: The Kickback

The tremendous Chicago band The Kickback join Justin to talk about playing music in Chicago, how sometimes the best art is created out of misery, the evolution of the songwriting, “getting depressed people to dance,” how the band collaborates, working with producer Dennis Herring (Modest Mouse, Elvis Costello), their forthcoming record, “Weddings and Funerals” and their upcoming show opening for Passion Pit at Taste of Chicago. The band also performs a few new songs including, “Rube,” “False Jeopardy” and “Reptile Fund.”

