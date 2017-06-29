× Is ‘Face/Off’ the best worst film of all time?

Creator Rachel Claff and Dina Marie Walters of the Neo-Futurists join Justin to discuss “It Came from … the Neo-Futurarium XII: Dawn of the Neo-Futurarium!” The festival of staged readings of the best worst movies of all time returns for a twelfth year! Tonight, Rachel and Dina break down the Nicolas Cage and John Travolta vehicle, “Face/Off.” You can’t out-Cage the Cage! Justin, Rachel and Dina also play another round of “Justify Your Love,” where you have to convince them that your bad film is the best worst film of all-time!

