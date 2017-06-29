× Hit the brakes! Chicago drivers not so skilled, study says

CHICAGO — When it comes to traffic accidents, look out Chicago.

A nationwide analysis by Allstate Insurance of its policyholders finds that its Chicago drivers collide with another vehicle about once every 8.2 years, faster than the national average of 10 years.

The insurance giant also looks at cities by what it calls “hard-braking events” per 1,000 miles. Hard-braking data, obtained from technology some policyholders use to reduce their premiums, records rapid reductions of speed by 8 mph or more over a one-second period.

In Chicago, the average is 25.8 hard-braking events for every 1,000 miles, compared with 19 nationwide.