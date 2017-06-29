Daily Line Live: What’s the future of retail in Chicago?

Posted 8:49 PM, June 29, 2017, by , Updated at 08:30PM, June 29, 2017

The Daily Line's What’s The Future Of Retail In Chicago? panel (@thedailylinechi / Twitter)

The Daily Line presents an hour-long panel discussion on the future of the retail business in Chicago and the anticipated impact on business and government as a whole. The discussion focuses on the impact of ecommerce on retail, its impact on the broader business community and land use, as well as strategies for positioning retail for a strong future. Moderated by Daily Line Publisher Mike Fourcher, the discussion features panelists:

  • Rosa Escareño, Commissioner-Designate, Chicago Dep’t. of Business Affairs & Consumer Protection
  • Rob Karr, President & CEO, Illinois Retail Merchants Association
  • Jaime di Paulo, Executive Director, Little Village Chamber of Commerce
  • Wayne Caplan, Senior Vice President, SVN Chicago Commercial
