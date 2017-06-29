× Daily Line Live: What’s the future of retail in Chicago?

The Daily Line presents an hour-long panel discussion on the future of the retail business in Chicago and the anticipated impact on business and government as a whole. The discussion focuses on the impact of ecommerce on retail, its impact on the broader business community and land use, as well as strategies for positioning retail for a strong future. Moderated by Daily Line Publisher Mike Fourcher, the discussion features panelists: