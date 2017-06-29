× Cook County Clerk David Orr: “I don’t think a democracy can function if billionaires can start spending money a year and a half before an election”

Cook County Clerk David Orr joins Justin to talk about his career in politics, why he is choosing to not run for re-election, his ongoing quest to make it easier for citizens to vote, the history of voter suppression in Illinois, the problem with the enormous amount of money spent on political campaigns, his 7-day stint as Mayor of Chicago after Mayor Harold Washington passed away and if he’s going to miss being so heavily involved in Illinois politics.

