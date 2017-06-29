× Comedian and ‘Crashing’ star Artie Lange: “For me personally, working with Howard Stern was like becoming a U.S. Senator”

The great Artie Lange joins Justin to talk about his career, the memories he has of performing comedy in Chicago, his great role on the HBO hit show “Crashing,” how much of the character he plays on the show is based in real life, his battles with substance abuse, his time spent working with Howard Stern, his current podcast and his show this weekend at Thalia Hall.

