Comedian and ‘Crashing’ star Artie Lange: “For me personally, working with Howard Stern was like becoming a U.S. Senator”

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 16: EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE: Comedian Artie Lange performs onstage during the 10th Annual Laugh For Sight NYC All-Star Comedy Benefit at Gotham Comedy Club on November 16, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)

The great Artie Lange joins Justin to talk about his career, the memories he has of performing comedy in Chicago, his great role on the HBO hit show “Crashing,” how much of the character he plays on the show is based in real life, his battles with substance abuse, his time spent working with Howard Stern, his current podcast   and his show this weekend at Thalia Hall.

