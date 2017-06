× Chicago Media Project documentary making gives a voice to those who don’t normally get one

Chicago Media Project is a group of self-supported documentary makers out of Chicago. Co-Founder and Executive Director Paula Froehle tells Amy about the new CMP series, Dinner & Docs @ The Davis, where filmmakers and special guests will dine over discussion of such films as Matthew Heineman’s “City of Ghosts,” to be showcased in the premier event of the series.