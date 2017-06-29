× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 06-29-17

With Bill still off, Frank Fontana co-hosts with Wendy. On today’s bonus hour, Wendy and Frank talk about President Donald Trumps controversial tweet today, the public’s perception of him, Miguel Montero being let go by the Cubs, honor roll bumper stickers, and more.

