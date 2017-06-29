× Associated Bank Thought Leader: Don Lloyd

Plenty of people are always concerned with the markets and the economy, but who is looking at the rest of the world? That would be Don Lloyd . Steve chatted with the Sr. Vice President & Manager of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange, Rate Swaps and Commodity Derivatives at Associated Bank about the latest global focus that is stimulating and sedating markets. Don told Steve that the markets can be compared to the way people interpret religious documents, which is what gives the international finance industry so much variance.