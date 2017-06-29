× Animal Pet Expert Steve Dale, Dr. Sandy Goldberg, Food from Max and Benny’s, Art from Zissou Tasseff-Elenkoff and we take a look at the recent Netflix show ‘GLOW’ | Full Show (June 28th)

Animal Pet Expert Steve Dale joins us live in studio to discuss an important event coming up with The Winn Feline Foundation Symposium. He brings a great group of Pet minds with him – Glenn Olah, Vicki Thayer and Shila Nordone. Then, Dr. Sandy Goldberg joins the show to discuss the Silver Lining Organization her and her husband are a part of and the work they are doing to better the community especially with women’s health. To delight the crew, food from Max and Benny’s is brought to us by the amazing John Sobel. Moving right alone we welcome artist and Chicago screen printer, Zissou Tasseff-Elenkoff who has a terrific new art exhibit opening up in Logan Square (“All Star Press”) alongside his art partner, Left — For more info visit HERE. Finally, we take a look at the recent Netflix show ‘GLOW’! All this and more on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez.

