× Animal Pet Expert Steve Dale discusses The Winn Feline Foundation Symposium

Animal Pet Expert Steve Dale joins us live in studio to discuss an important event coming up with The Winn Feline Foundation Symposium. He brings a great group of Pet minds with him – Glenn Olah, Vicki Thayer and Shila Nordone.

Listen to the podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER