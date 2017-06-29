ABC News Correspondent, Alex Stone: The iPhone turns 10!
10 years ago today, Steve Jobs unveiled Apple’s hot new item, which they were calling the iPhone. Fast forward to today, and it is hard to imagine life without it! Alex joins Wendy and Frank, and they talk about how the device has changed throughout the years, all the great things it has brought, and also the negative side of the device.
