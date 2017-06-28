× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/28/17: Illinois Struggles, Beverage Tax, & Medical Bills

Illinois has been struggling with it’s government, and that has upset Terry Savage. Steve discussed the front of the Wall Street Journal this morning and how the continued floundering, is impacting the way Illinoisans invest. Steve checked in with Frank Sennett to hear the latest on the Cook County Beverage Tax that is scheduled to take effect on Saturday, and Jonathan Wiik found that more and more people are struggling to pay their medical bills after publishing his TransUnion study.