Will an Illinois budget deal be reached this week?

The Daily Line‘s Mike Fourcher joins Justin for his weekly visit to break down the top local political stories making news this week including the ongoing budget battle in Springfield, an emergency hearing over Cook County’s sweetened beverage tax being postponed until Thursday afternoon and alderman approving a plan to allow the public to speak at City Council meetings.

